Johnson announces candidacy for S.C. Senate District 39

“I’ve also been deeply involved in securing RIA, Street Scape, PRTD, USDA and other grants for the town that help improve our quality of life for our citizens,” Johnson said.

“In addition to all the practical knowledge gained while serving as mayor, I also have more than three decades experience working for Holcim Cement manufacturing plant,” Johnson said. “During my career, I was production supervisor, quality control chemist, procurement manager, and production coordinator – all skills that help me be a responsive public servant.”

Johnson received his B.S. Degree in Agriculture Education at Alcorn State University (Lorman, MS). He is also a graduate of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Advanced Institute of Government, a graduate of South Carolina Economic Development Institute, and various other management classes and seminars.