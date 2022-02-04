‘John marched on’: Late civil rights leader’s statute displayed at SCSU

A statue of the late civil rights leader John Lewis was presented at South Carolina State University on Friday, almost six years after the congressman visited the campus.

Lewis “dedicated his life to fighting for freedom and equality and set an example for others to follow,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

The congressman died at age 80 in July 2020 amid his 17th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As a leader in the civil rights movement, Lewis challenged segregation through nonviolent protest. In 1965, Alabama state troopers in the town of Selma attacked Lewis and other demonstrators with clubs and tear gas during a march for voting rights.

In 1986, Lewis was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from an Atlanta district.

Georgia voters reelected Lewis to office 17 times, said Dr. Frank Martin, director of S.C. State’s I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium.

“John Lewis met the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the impressionable age of just 18,” Martin said. “He was often jailed, beaten, seriously injured, attacked and humiliated in the struggle with his peers in pursuit of justice.”

The seven-foot, 800-pound statue depicts Lewis as a person in action with his hand raised, Martin said.

The statue also shows Lewis wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom, which President Barack Obama conferred to him in 2011.

The statue is a replica of one in Atlanta’s Peace Park. It will remain in Orangeburg until Feb. 11, when it will be taken to Washington, D.C.

“This is a very, very special day for S.C. State University and this community. We’re honored to host the statue of the great John Lewis,” S.C. State Interim President Col. Alexander Conyers said.

Conyers noted Lewis’ participation in the commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre six years ago.

On Feb. 8, 1968, three young men – South Carolina State College students Samuel Hammond and Henry Smith and Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton – were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

The event became known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

“When I think about John Lewis, I certainly known that John Lewis possessed the same bulldog tenacity that we do, here on this campus. Not only that bulldog tenacity, but courage and intestinal fortitude. When I think about what John Lewis persevered through and against and the age at which he did it, I cannot help but think that in 1963, he went and marched in Washington with Martin Luther King Jr., and then in 1968, witnessing college students, not much younger than himself, being killed on this campus, I can image his parents saying, ‘John, it’s not worth it. Let’s not do it,’ but John marched on,” Conyers said.

Congressman James Clyburn helped facilitate the statue’s stop on the S.C. State campus.

The statue’s benefactor, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., also made remarks at the event. Cook spearheaded the efforts to have the statue of Lewis placed in Peace Park, which is also known as the Rodney Cook Sr. Park.

If the Georgia Assembly gives final approval, the statue will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, according to the Associated Press.

Each state is represented by two statues inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

The public may visit the statue at S.C. State Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

