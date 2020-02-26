John Legend in Orangeburg: Warren ready to be president

Her conversations help shape her platform.

“She uses what she shares from them to really shape policies, and no one in the field has put more attention toward crafting policies that would make a structural change in America like Elizabeth Warren has. The detail, the level of care she puts into it, the level of empathy she has for everyday people in America, no one else is on that level, I think,” Legend said.

Legend hopes that President Donald Trump is limited to serving one term in the White House.

“I think Donald Trump is an existential threat to this country. I think his program is to weaken our democracy, to make it closer to authoritarianism, to serve his own personal interest above interests of the people, and we need him out of office, and we need to do it convincingly,” Legend said.

“So, this election is very important,” he said.

“I also know that it’s important that whoever we put up against Donald Trump, we want them to win and Donald Trump needs to be a one-term president,” Legend said.

