John Legend in Orangeburg: Warren has passion, grit

Award-winning entertainer John Legend arrived in Orangeburg on Wednesday to support Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“I am excited to visit South Carolina State, I’m excited to visit Orangeburg, I’m excited to be here in support of Elizabeth Warren for president,” Legend said.
The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner is speaking to students and others on S.C. State’s campus about his support for Warren. She’s seeking to become the Democratic candidate for president.
“I believe she has shown herself to be more than qualified for the position. I’m enthusiastic … and hopefully, we’ll bring some South Carolinians along with us,” Legend said of Warren.
“First of all, she’s brilliant. She came from very humble beginnings to be a Harvard Law professor. She knows her stuff, she knows how the law works, she knows how the government works, she knows how to make change. And then, she’s empathetic,” he said.
Legend praised Warren for the effort she puts into talking with the country’s citizens.
“She listens to all of the different diverse communities we have in this country, she talks to people, she spends a lot of time shaking hands with ordinary people and calling up donors who made a $5 or $10 dollar donation. So, she spends a lot of time really listening to what everyday people are going through in their lives,” Legend said.
Her conversations help shape her platform.
“She uses what she shares from them to really shape policies, and no one in the field has put more attention toward crafting policies that would make a structural change in America like Elizabeth Warren has. The detail, the level of care she puts into it, the level of empathy she has for everyday people in America, no one else is on that level, I think,” Legend said.
Legend hopes that President Donald Trump is limited to serving one term in the White House.
“I think Donald Trump is an existential threat to this country. I think his program is to weaken our democracy, to make it closer to authoritarianism, to serve his own personal interest above interests of the people, and we need him out of office, and we need to do it convincingly,” Legend said.
“So, this election is very important,” he said.
“I also know that it’s important that whoever we put up against Donald Trump, we want them to win and Donald Trump needs to be a one-term president,” Legend said.