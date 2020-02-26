John Legend in Orangeburg: Warren has passion, grit

Award-winning entertainer John Legend arrived in Orangeburg on Wednesday to support Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I am excited to visit South Carolina State, I’m excited to visit Orangeburg, I’m excited to be here in support of Elizabeth Warren for president,” Legend said.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner is speaking to students and others on S.C. State’s campus about his support for Warren. She’s seeking to become the Democratic candidate for president.

“I believe she has shown herself to be more than qualified for the position. I’m enthusiastic … and hopefully, we’ll bring some South Carolinians along with us,” Legend said of Warren.

“First of all, she’s brilliant. She came from very humble beginnings to be a Harvard Law professor. She knows her stuff, she knows how the law works, she knows how the government works, she knows how to make change. And then, she’s empathetic,” he said.

Legend praised Warren for the effort she puts into talking with the country’s citizens.

