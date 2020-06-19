Jobless rates up in region; Orangeburg County unemployment highest since 2014

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unemployment rates continued to rise throughout The T&D Region in May as more people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate increased to 14.5 percent in May. That’s up from 13.3 percent in April.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in March.

The county had the state’s sixth-highest jobless rate in May among South Carolina’s 46 counties.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate is the highest seen since September 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 13.2 percent in May, up from 11.6 percent in April. It was 6.4 percent in March.

The county had the 12th highest unemployment rate in May.

May's unemployment rate is the highest the county has seen since August 2014.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 10.3 percent in May, up from 8.5 percent in April. Its rate was 3.6 percent in March.

The county was tied for the 28th lowest rate in the state in May. Calhoun County’s unemployment rate is the highest it’s been since June 2013.