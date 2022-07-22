Jobless rates up across in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates went up across The T&D Region in June, consistent with a statewide trend, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate increased to 6.6 percent for the month, which is up from 5.9 percent in May. The county had the second-highest unemployment rate among South Carolina's 46 counties in June.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate increased to 6 percent in June from a May rate of 5.8 percent.

The county had the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate.

Calhoun County’s rate increased to 3.6 percent in June from 3.3 percent in May.

Calhoun County was tied for the state’s 18th highest unemployment rate. Colleton, Laurens and Richland counties had the same rate.

Marlboro County had the state's highest unemployment rate for June at 7.1 percent.

Lexington County and Charleston counties saw the lowest rate for the month at 2.9 percent.

All South Carolina counties saw their unemployment rates increase in June.

Even so, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent from May’s estimate of 3.3 percent.

The difference stems from the way the statistics are presented.

The state’s unemployment rate is adjusted for seasonal differences in employment, taking into account teachers who aren’t working and summertime employment.

About 2.3 million individuals in the state are employed. That’s 4,000 more individuals working since last month, and nearly 77,000 more people working than in February of 2020, according to SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

“The number of people unemployed is down by approximately 1,000 to 78,101, with the unemployment rate ticking down to 3.2 percent,” Ellzey said. “This puts the state within three-tenths of a percentage point of the pre-pandemic figure of 2.9 percent in February of 2020 and significantly lower than the 11.6 percent rate in April of 2020.”

Ellzey noted there are plenty of job opportunities and postings on the SC Works Online Services database.

“Overall, our state’s economy remains robust as employers continue to look for workers,” Ellzey said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent, according to the Current Population Survey.

In other nearby counties, June unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 6.5 percent

• Barnwell – 5.4 percent

• Dorchester – 3 percent

• Lexington – 2.9 percent