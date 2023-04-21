Unemployment rates remained relatively unchanged in The T&D Region in March, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

Bamberg County’s rate fell to 5.6% in March, down from 5.8% in February. It had the third-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties in March.

Orangeburg County’s rate for March was 5.0%, down from 5.2% in February. It was the fifth-highest rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate stayed the same at 4% in March. It was tied with Abbeville and Greenwood counties for the 12th-highest rate in the state.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2%.

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from February’s rate of 3.6% to 3.5%, according to the Current Population Survey.

“South Carolina is continuing to progress with a record high of 2,316,712 people working in South Carolina and a stable unemployment rate of 3.2%, unchanged from February,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Acting Executive Director William Floyd. “The state also saw an increase of more than 11,000 people in the labor force month-over-month. With that, the labor force participation rate jumped to 56.1% from February’s rate of 55.9%.”

DEW will begin to engage rural communities in the state through job fairs in an effort to help people find work and employers find their workers.

In addition to DEW, the trips will include the SC Works career coach and other partners.

Charleston County had South Carolina’s lowest jobless rate at 3.1%. Marlboro County had the state’s highest at 8.1%.

Other area counties’ rates include:

Allendale County: 6.4

Barnwell County: 4.7

Dorchester County: 2.9

Berkeley County: 3