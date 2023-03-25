Unemployment rates remained relatively unchanged in The T&D Region in February, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

Bamberg County’s rate fell to 5.8 percent in February, down from 5.9 percent in January. It had the third-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties in February.

Orangeburg County’s rate stayed the same in February at 5.2 percent. It was tied with Dillon County for the sixth-highest rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate rose to 4.1 percent in February, up from 3.9 percent in January. It was tied with Colleton and Lancaster counties for the 14th highest rate in the state.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2 percent for February.

“The first quarter of 2023 continues on a steady course," S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Acting Executive Director William Floyd said in a release.

He noted, “the labor force participation rate ticked up slightly to 55.9 percent, with 2,382,172 people in the labor force, a high for South Carolina.

“This is the trend we would like to see continue to climb.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from January’s 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent in February, according to the Current Population Survey.

Charleston County had South Carolina’s lowest jobless rate at 3.1 percent. Marlboro County had the state’s highest at 8.1 percent.

Other area counties’ rates include:

• Allendale County: 6.4 percent

• Barnwell County: 5 percent

• Dorchester County: 3.2 percent

• Berkeley County: 3.4 percent