Local unemployment rates increased throughout The T&D Region last month, reflecting a statewide trend.

Bamberg County’s rate rose to 5.1 percent in May from 4 percent in April, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

It had the second-highest jobless rate among the state's 46 counties in May.

Orangeburg County’s rate increased to 4.1 percent in May from 3.5 percent in April. The county had the sixth-highest jobless rate among the state’s 46 counties in May.

Calhoun County’s jobless rate rose to 3.1 percent, up from the 2.8 percent in April. It was tied for the state’s 13th-highest rate.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1 percent.

While South Carolina’s overall unemployment rate stayed the same in May, each county in the state saw its unemployment rate rise for the month.

The difference is due to the way the statistics are presented. The state’s unemployment rate is adjusted for seasonal differences in employment, taking into account teachers who aren’t working and summertime employment. The county numbers are not adjusted for the seasonal differences.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from April’s rate of 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent, according to the Current Population Survey.

The May rates in other, nearby counties were:

• Barnwell – 3.9 percent

• Dorchester – 2.4 percent

• Berkeley – 2.6 percent

• Lexington – 2.4 percent