Jobless rates rise in region

Unemployment rates rose slightly throughout The T&D Region in December, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Tuesday.

Bamberg County’s rate rose to 5.2 percent in December, up from 5 percent in November. It had the third-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties in December.

Orangeburg County’s rate rose to 4.8 percent in December, up from 4.5 percent in November. It was tied with Williamsburg County for the fifth-highest rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate rose to 3.3 percent in December from 2.8 percent in November. It was tied with four other counties for the 15th highest rate.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained 3.3 percent, which was unchanged from November’s estimate.

While the state's unemployment rate remained the same, each county in the state saw its unemployment rate rise for the month of December.

The difference is due to the way the statistics are presented. The state’s unemployment rate is adjusted for seasonal differences in employment, taking into account teachers who aren’t working and summertime employment. The county numbers are not adjusted for the seasonal differences.

“We have seen strong employment growth throughout last year and hourly earnings continue to be high with an average of $28.66," S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

"While the number of employed individuals has dipped in the last few months, the decrease is only down by a little over 1% since June of last year. Due to the influx of seasonal employment that occurs in December and January of every year, we naturally see a rise in unemployment claims as those temporary holiday jobs end. It is cyclical and temporary,” he said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from November’s revised rate of 3.6 percent to 3.5 percent, according to the Current Population Survey.

Charleston County had South Carolina’s lowest jobless rate at 2.4 percent. Marlboro County had the state’s highest at 8.1 percent.

Other area counties’ rates include:

• Allendale County: 6.3 percent

• Barnwell County: 4.5 percent

• Dorchester County: 2.5 percent

• Berkeley County: 2.6 percent