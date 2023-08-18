Unemployment rates rose in July throughout The T&D Region, even as the state’s rate remained flat, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Orangeburg County’s rate rose from 5.3 percent in June to 5.8 percent in July. It was tied with Williamsburg County for the state’s fifth-highest unemployment rate.

Bamberg County’s rate increased from 6.2 percent In June to 7.2 percent in July. It had the second-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.

Calhoun County’s rate increased from 3.9 percent to 4 percent. It had the state’s 17th highest rate.

The county with the highest unemployment rate in July was Marlboro County at 8.6 percent. Charleston County had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

South Carolina’s overall unemployment rate remained flat at 3.1 percent. The national unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in July.

“South Carolina continues to set employment records as the number of people working in the state rises to 2,370,882, up 13,381 from June 2023. This is the ninth month in a row that the state has surpassed employment numbers from the prior month,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director William Floyd said in a release.

“It is also encouraging to see the labor force participation rate tick up again from 56.7 percent in June to 56.9 percent in July. Other great news for jobseekers is that average hourly earnings are at an all-time high of $29.59. All this while the unemployment rate holds steady at a low 3.1 percent for the fourth month in a row,” he said.

The July rates in nearby counties were:

• Barnwell – 4.8 percent

• Dorchester – 3 percent

• Berkeley – 3.1 percent

• Lexington – 3 percent