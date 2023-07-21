Unemployment rates rose throughout South Carolina in June, including in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

In Bamberg County, the rate rose from May’s 5.1 percent to June’s 6.2 percent. It had the second-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.

Orangeburg County’s rate rose from 4.1 percent in May to 5.3 percent in June. It was tied with Williamsburg County for the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate.

Calhoun County’s rate rose from 3.1 percent in May to 3.9 percent in June. It was tied with Darlington County for the 20th-highest rate in the state.

Every county in South Carolina saw its unemployment rate rise in June. However, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1 percent.

The difference is due to the way the statistics are presented. The statewide unemployment rate is adjusted for seasonal differences in employment, taking into account teachers who aren’t working and summertime employment. The county numbers are not adjusted for the seasonal differences.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in June. It was 3.7 percent in May.

The June rates in other, nearby counties were:

• Barnwell – 4.7 percent

• Dorchester – 3 percent

• Berkeley – 3.1 percent

• Lexington – 3 percent