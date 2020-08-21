Jobless rates increase in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unemployment rates increased throughout The T&D Region in July.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate was 12.9% in July, compared to 12.1% in June, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce numbers released Friday.

The county had the third-highest jobless rate among the state’s 46 counties in July.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in March, before the impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 12.7% in July, compared to 12% in June.

The county had the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate in July.

Bamberg County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in March.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 8.9% in July, compared to 8.8% in June.

Its unemployment rate was ranked 19th in the state in July.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 3.6% in March.

South Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 8.7% in June to 8.6% in July.