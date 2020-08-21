Jobless rates increase in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates increased throughout The T&D Region in July.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate was 12.9% in July, compared to 12.1% in June, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce numbers released Friday.
The county had the third-highest jobless rate among the state’s 46 counties in July.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in March, before the impact of the coronavirus shutdown.
Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 12.7% in July, compared to 12% in June.
The county had the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate in July.
Bamberg County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in March.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 8.9% in July, compared to 8.8% in June.
Its unemployment rate was ranked 19th in the state in July.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 3.6% in March.
South Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 8.7% in June to 8.6% in July.
Statewide unemployment rates are adjusted to remove the seasonal effects of events such as tourist-related hiring and school closings in the summer. County rates are not seasonally adjusted.
SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the state continues to recover from the coronavirus-induced shutdowns and layoffs.
"The state’s worst unemployment rate was measured in April, with a revised unemployment rate of 12.8%," Ellzey said. "July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in South Carolina stands at 8.6%, a 32.8% improvement. That number is significantly better than the current national unemployment rate of 10.2%."
South Carolina had close to 2.1 million people employed in April. In July, more than 2.2 million were employed.
Ellzey said 91,820 people need to find work to get back to pre-pandemic employment numbers.
Allendale and Marlboro counties had South Carolina’s highest unemployment rates in July at 14%. Saluda County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 6%.
In other area counties, July's unemployment rates were:
• Barnwell – 11.7%
• Dorchester – 8.8%
• Lexington – 6.3%
