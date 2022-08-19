Jobless rates improve in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates went down across The T&D Region in July, consistent with a statewide trend, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percent for the month, which is down from 6.6 percent in June. The county had the third-highest unemployment rate among South Carolina's 46 counties in July.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in July from a June rate of 6.1 percent.

The county had the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate.

Calhoun County’s rate decreased to 3.5 percent in July from 3.6 percent in June.

Calhoun County was tied for the state’s 18th highest unemployment rate. Chesterfield and Lancaster counties had the same rate.

Marlboro County had the state's highest unemployment rate for July at 7.2 percent.

Lexington and Saluda counties saw the lowest rates for the month at 2.6 percent.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2 percent.

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said, “South Carolina’s employment situation remains steady for July with some interesting numbers.

“In terms of the big picture, things are looking stable. The state’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2 percent, the employer survey reported an increase of more than 16,000 jobs, and the number of unemployed individuals decreased by 2,256 people over the month.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent from June’s estimate of 3.6 percent, according to the Current Population Survey.

In other nearby counties, July unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 6.5 percent

• Barnwell – 5 percent

• Dorchester – 2.8 percent