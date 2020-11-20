Jobless rates drop for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates declined throughout The T&D Region last month, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Orangeburg County’s rate dropped to 6.5% for the month of October, which is down from September’s 7.9%.

The rate was 4.9% in October 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The county was tied with Bamberg County for the third-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties in October.

Bamberg County’s rate dropped to 6.5% in October from 7.6% in September. Its rate was 5.6% a year ago.

Calhoun County’s rate declined to 4.3% in October, down from 5.3% a month ago. It is tied for the 16th highest unemployment rate in the state. Its rate was 3.2% a year ago.

The region's unemployment numbers typically decline in the fourth quarter of the year as many of its larger manufacturers such as Husqvarna, Allied Air and Okonite ramp up operations.

"We are coming into the core of their business model for delivery," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.