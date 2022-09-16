Jobless rates down in Orangeburg, Bamberg counties

Unemployment rates went down throughout much of The T&D Region last month, reflecting the statewide trend.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate declined from 6.4% in July to 6.1% in August, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The county had the second-highest unemployment rate among South Carolina's 46 counties in August.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate declined from 5.8% in July to 5.7 in August. It had the state’s fourth-highest unemployment rate.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in July to 3.6 in August. It had the state’s 22nd-highest rate in August.

Marlboro County had the state's highest unemployment rate for August at 7.2%, which was the same as last month.

Lexington and Newberry counties saw the lowest rates for the month at 2.6%.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% for August, down from 3.2 the month before.

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said, “While the numbers tend to fluctuate from month to month, South Carolina continues to enjoy record employment this year.

“Some employers have had temporary layoffs due to parts and supply shortages, and there are business closures. What makes this time unique is the number of alternatives and opportunities for jobseekers. There are more than 100,000 jobs available across the state as well as training and development to help people gain skills for a new job.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from July’s 3.5% to August’s 3.7.

In nearby counties, July unemployment rates were:

Allendale – 6%

Barnwell – 5.1%

Dorchester – 2.8%