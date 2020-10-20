 Skip to main content
Jobless rates decline in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties; SCDEW: Industries ramped back up
Unemployment rates declined throughout The T&D Region last month, reflecting statewide changes, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Businesses are looking for workers now, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

“While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom,” he said.

Statewide, the unemployment rate has dropped from 6.4% in August to 5.1% in September. The rate was 2.4% in September 2019.

Orangeburg County’s rate dropped from 10.2% in August to 7.5% in September. It was 4.2% in September 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties in September.

Bamberg County’s rate dropped from 9.9% in August to 7.4% in September, giving it the state’s sixth-highest unemployment rate. Its rate was 4.8% a year ago.

Calhoun County’s rate declined from 6.9% to 5% in September, giving it the 23rd highest unemployment rate in the state. Its rate was 2.8% a year ago.

The state’s highest unemployment rate in September was in Marlboro County at 8.2%, while the lowest was in Saluda County at 2.8%.

In other area counties, September's unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 7.7%

• Barnwell – 5.8%

• Dorchester – 4.6%

• Lexington – 3.3%

Visit jobs.scworks.org to search through job listings, or visit scworks.org to find a nearby SC Works center.

