Jobless rates decline in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates declined throughout The T&D Region in November, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

Bamberg County’s rate dropped from 6.5 percent in October to 5 percent in November. It had the third-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties in November.

Orangeburg County’s rate dropped from 6 percent in October to 4.5 percent in November. It was tied with Marion County for the fourth-highest rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate dropped from 3.9 percent to 2.8 percent in November. It was tied with seven other counties for the 24th highest rate.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate remained flat for the month at 3.3 percent.

“South Carolina is still enjoying record low unemployment at 3.3%, unchanged from October. However, the state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention. The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to review the results of new research,” S.C. DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a release. More details will be released next week.

“Despite the low unemployment rate, SC Works Online Services has approximately 100,000 jobs posted. Opportunities are available in manufacturing, construction, retail, transportation, warehousing, hospitality, restaurants, health care, business, I.T. and more. Hourly wages continue to rise, with increases of 3 percent since January and 13.7 percent since the start of the pandemic, and many businesses are willing to train on the job,” Ellzey said.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in November.

Lexington County had South Carolina’s lowest jobless rate at 2.2 percent. Marlboro County had the state’s highest at 7.1 percent.

Other area counties’ rates include:

• Allendale County: 5.3 percent

• Barnwell County: 4.1 percent

• Dorchester County: 2.3 percent

• Berkeley County: 2.4 percent