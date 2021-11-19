 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Jobless rates decline in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

LIBRARY jobs jobless unemployment illustration

Unemployment rates declined throughout The T&D Region in October, reflecting a pattern seen across South Carolina.

Orangeburg County saw its unemployment rate drop to 6% in October, down from 6.5% in September, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce numbers released Friday.

Orangeburg County had the third-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.

Bamberg County saw its unemployment rate drop to 5.8% in October from 6.5% in September. The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate for October was 3.5%, a drop from 4% in September. The county was tied with Greenwood County for the 16th highest unemployment rate in the state.

Marlboro County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in October at 6.9%

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in October from 4.1% in September.

The state saw about 4,156 new jobs added in the month of October. There are 14,000 more people working today than prior to the pandemic in February 2020, according to SCDEW.

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.6% in October from 4.8% in September.

People are also reading…

In other nearby counties, October's unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 6.2%

• Barnwell – 5.3%

• Dorchester – 2.8%

• Lexington – 2.3%

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neeses man dies in crash

Neeses man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News