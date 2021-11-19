Jobless rates decline in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Unemployment rates declined throughout The T&D Region in October, reflecting a pattern seen across South Carolina.

Orangeburg County saw its unemployment rate drop to 6% in October, down from 6.5% in September, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce numbers released Friday.

Orangeburg County had the third-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.

Bamberg County saw its unemployment rate drop to 5.8% in October from 6.5% in September. The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate for October was 3.5%, a drop from 4% in September. The county was tied with Greenwood County for the 16th highest unemployment rate in the state.

Marlboro County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in October at 6.9%

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in October from 4.1% in September.

The state saw about 4,156 new jobs added in the month of October. There are 14,000 more people working today than prior to the pandemic in February 2020, according to SCDEW.

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.6% in October from 4.8% in September.

In other nearby counties, October's unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 6.2%

• Barnwell – 5.3%

• Dorchester – 2.8%

• Lexington – 2.3%

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.