Jobless rates continue to decline
Jobless rates continue to decline

Unemployment rates fell throughout The T&D Region in March, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 8.9% in March, down from 9.3% in February. The county had the second-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties.

Bamberg County’s rate was 6.4% in March 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic's impact was recorded in the employment numbers.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate fell to 7.8% in March 2021 from 8.1% in February. The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the state.

Its rate was 4.8% in March 2020.

Spring is typically when the county sees its highest level of unemployment due to the seasonal nature of the work at some of Orangeburg County’s largest employers.

Calhoun County’s rate was at 5.3% in March, down from 5.6% in February. It had the 18th highest unemployment rate in the state.

Its rate was 3.6% in March 2020.

The T&D Region’s March improvements follow declines in February’s jobless rates.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly to 5.1% in March from 5.2% in February.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined to 6% in March from 6.2% in February.

For other nearby counties, March's unemployment rates were:

• Allendale: 9.6%

• Barnwell – 7.5%

• Dorchester – 4.4%

• Lexington – 3.7%

