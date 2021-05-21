Jobless rates continue decline; Orangeburg County sees small increase

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly from 5.1% in March to 5% in April.

It is the fourth consecutive month the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate has fallen.

“While this is certainly good news, we are fully aware of the fact that there are currently 82,000 jobs posted and available in the state of South Carolina,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “And, we are fully aware of the hardship it is causing South Carolina employers to operate without the employees they need.”

All federal unemployment extension programs will expire in the state June 26. Ellzey encouraged those who are unemployed to aggressively look for a new job before the federal unemployment benefits end.

The number of job postings is higher than it has been since June of 2015, Ellzey said.

“The demand for labor is intense,” he said. “Employers are eager to find their workforce and, in many cases, can provide what unemployment benefits never could: Critical medical benefits, 401K and retirement opportunities, and long-term security.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 6% in March to 6.1% in April.