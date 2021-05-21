Jobless rates continue decline; Orangeburg County sees small increase

Unemployment rates continued to decline in The T&D Region in April, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 8.2% in April, down from 8.8% in March. The county had the second-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties.
Bamberg County’s rate was 10.3% in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began to impact employment.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 7.8% in March to 7.9% in April. The county was tied for the third-highest unemployment rate in the state with Marlboro County.
Orangeburg County was the only county in the state in April to see an increase in its unemployment rate in April.
The county’s unemployment rate was 12% in April 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.
Spring is typically when the county sees its highest level of unemployment due to the seasonal nature of the work at some of Orangeburg County’s largest employers.
Calhoun County’s rate was at 4.7% in April, down from 5.3% in March. It was tied with Colleton County for the 20th highest unemployment rate in the state.
Its rate was 7.8% in April 2020.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly from 5.1% in March to 5% in April.
It is the fourth consecutive month the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate has fallen.
“While this is certainly good news, we are fully aware of the fact that there are currently 82,000 jobs posted and available in the state of South Carolina,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “And, we are fully aware of the hardship it is causing South Carolina employers to operate without the employees they need.”
All federal unemployment extension programs will expire in the state June 26. Ellzey encouraged those who are unemployed to aggressively look for a new job before the federal unemployment benefits end.
The number of job postings is higher than it has been since June of 2015, Ellzey said.
“The demand for labor is intense,” he said. “Employers are eager to find their workforce and, in many cases, can provide what unemployment benefits never could: Critical medical benefits, 401K and retirement opportunities, and long-term security.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 6% in March to 6.1% in April.
