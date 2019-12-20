{{featured_button_text}}
Unemployment rates dropped throughout The T&D Region in November, according to numbers released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in November, which is tied for its lowest rate since county-level records began in 1990. The county hit the same low in September.

It had the third-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties.

The county’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in October.

Bamberg County’s rate dropped to 4.3 percent in November from 4.9 percent in October. It had the highest unemployment rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in November, which is down from 2.8 percent in October.

It was tied in November with Darlington, Lancaster, Sumter and Union counties for the state’s 10th highest unemployment rate.

Calhoun County saw its lowest-ever rate this past September at 2.5 percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November was 2.4 percent, down from 2.6 percent in October. The 2.4 percent rate is the lowest the state has ever seen.

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.6 percent in October to 3.5 percent in November.

Lexington and Charleston counties had South Carolina’s lowest unemployment rate in November at 1.7 percent.

Other area counties’ unemployment rates in November were:

• Allendale – 3.9 percent

• Barnwell – 3.1 percent

• Dorchester – 1.8 percent

