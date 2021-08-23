Job fair Wednesday

All jobseeker parking and entrance into the job fair will be in the rear of the building.

Recommended for jobseekers to bring their resumes and dress professionally, interviews will be taking place.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced. No children allowed and there is no transportation or childcare available.

If unable to attend onsite, please register and attend through the Virtual Platform with this link: app.brazenconnect.com/a/scdew-central/e/KdxYr.

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.

