Job fair Wednesday

SC Works Orangeburg and the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg City Gym at 410 Broughton St.
This event will feature 70 employers who will be hiring for multiple full-time positions. The event is free for all job seekers to attend and open to the public.
Partners are South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), Lower Savannah Council of Governments, Orangeburg-Calhoun Adult Education, Job Corps, City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreational Department, Vocational Rehabilitation, SC Works Orangeburg, Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).
Employers registered to attend:
- AGY
- Lake Marion Golf/Santee Cooper Country Club
- Randstad Staffing
- Allied Air Enterprises
- Ruby Tuesday
- Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
- Santee Wateree Regional Transit Authority
- Bojangles
- Carolina Seal & Stripe
- McDonald’s
- Savannah River Nuclear Solutions
- City of Charleston Police Department
- National Guard
- Sheriff Al Cannon
- Chick-fil-A of Orangeburg
- National On Demand
- Detention Center
- City of Orangeburg
- Orangeburg County Community Action Agency (OCAB)
- Cracker Barrel
- Sonic
- Davis Toyota of Orangeburg
- Orangeburg County Department of Social Services
- S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDOC)
- Days Inn
- Denmark Police Department
- Orangeburg County Disability and Special Needs Board
- S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
- Enmarket
- GKN Aerospace
- Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
- S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, & Pardon (PPP)
- Gulbrandsen
- Hampton Inn & Suites
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- S.C. Department of Transportation
- Hardees
- Palmetto Sitework Services
- Hat Creek Marine
- Pegasus Sports
- S.C. Highway Patrol
- Healing Hands
- Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co.
- South Carolina Regional Housing Authority
- Companions LLC
- Planet Fitness
- Holiday Inn, Santee
- Popeye’s
- S.C. Transport Police
- Husqvarna
- Prime Materials Recovery, Inc.
- S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department
- JJE Capital
- Quality Inn
- SC Department of Employment and Workforce
- Starbucks Coffee Company - Sandy Run Roasting Plant
- The Samaritan House
- W&B Enterprises Inc
- The Times & Democrat
- Waffle House
- Stumphole Landing
- Trinity Industries
- Walmart
- Swiss Krono
- TRU by Hilton
- Wendy’s
- Taco Bell
- Universal Forest Products
- Zaxby’s
- The Regional Medical Center
- Veteran Readiness & Employment
- Thermo King
All jobseeker parking and entrance into the job fair will be in the rear of the building.
Recommended for jobseekers to bring their resumes and dress professionally, interviews will be taking place.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced. No children allowed and there is no transportation or childcare available.
If unable to attend onsite, please register and attend through the Virtual Platform with this link: app.brazenconnect.com/a/scdew-central/e/KdxYr.
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.