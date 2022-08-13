 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Job fair planned for Sept. 13

S.C. Works Lower Savannah and the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department are presenting the 2nd annual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The event will be held in the city gymnasium at 410 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

Participating employers are:

• Addus Homecare

• Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

• Bamberg Job Corps

• Charleston County Consolidated 911

• City of Orangeburg

• Cracker Barrel

• Express Employment Pros.

• Federal Bureau of Prisons

• Hickory Springs Bottling

• Lake Marion Golf

• Lexington County Sheriff

• Medshore Ambulance

• OCAB

• Orangeburg County Sheriff

• Palmetto Goodwill

• Phoenix Specialty Mfg.

• Randstad USA

• Regional Medical Center

• Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

• SC Dept. of Mental Health

• SC Dept. of Corrections

• SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice

• SC Dept. of Probation

• SC State Transport Police

• The Oaks

• The Onin Group

