Jeffries: ‘You can go anywhere from here’; NFL lineman returns to SCSU for degree

When offensive lineman Armani “Alex” Taylor joined the Cleveland Browns in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was just one class short of completing his degree from South Carolina State University.

That changed on Friday. Taylor walked the commencement stage with the Bulldog Class of 2022, having completed that last class online from Cleveland, Ohio, for his degree in family and consumer sciences.

“I came back after two years off — my first two years in the league,” Taylor said. “I had to finish. I only had one class, so why not? I wanted to be the first of my mama’s kids to get that college degree.

“It’s big to have your degree because football is not forever. It’s always good to have a backup.”

Taylor was among more than 300 S.C. State students who made the rite of passage on Friday in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

And he wasn’t the only student whose journey was completed in two stages.

Mitchell Jones arrived at S.C. State in 2014 but did not finish. He returned in 2018 for his degree in physical education activity management and graduated on Friday.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been waiting for this day since I came here,” Jones said. “I just can’t wait to get into that field that I was dreaming about. I’m thinking about coaching starting out with elementary and working my way up to being an athletic director someday.”

His mother and brother were on hand to witness his big moment.

“It’s so gratifying,” said his mother, Robin Jones. “He started, but then he came back and finished. That was so important to me that he finish, and he did. I am very proud of him.”

She said her son is ready to use his education in the world beyond S.C. State.

“I really think he’s going to be fine,” she said. “He’s as ready as can be expected, and I have confidence that he’s going to do just fine. He makes really good decisions now. He has grown. He has matured and learned.”

S.C. State conferred two honorary degrees on Friday.

Dr. Linda J. Bell was honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters for her contributions to public COVID-19 education and understanding health disparities that contributed to the pandemic’s effects among African Americans.

The other honoree was legendary former Bulldog football Coach Willie Jeffries, who also served as commencement speaker.

Jeffries told members of the Class of 2022 they could be the next President Barack Obama or Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“You have a degree from South Carolina State University, and you can go anywhere from here,” Jeffries said. “It is open to you all. You can be whatever you’d like to be.

“You are going to compete in a global society — not Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central — try Harvard, Yale and Dartmouth,” he said. “You will compete in a global society, but don’t you take a backseat to anyone.”

Taylor Simmons was ready to take her front seat in the world of criminal justice.

She already has a job lined up as a fraud investigator.

The Marlboro County resident said she chose to earn her degree from S.C. State to continue the tight-knit feeling she had growing up.

“I came from a small town, and I am very family-oriented,” Simmons said. “This felt like family, so I came. Being from a small town, I was pulled out of my shell — meeting a lot of new people and joining clubs.”

Those organizations included Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which will help draw her back to campus as an alumna.

“It’s a great experience. I love my sisters I have gained,” Simmons said. “It’s just a bond that you built. That’s something you will never forget — the stuff you did spending time together. You want to see them being successful being on their own journeys.”

