Jeffries to speak at SCSU graduation

South Carolina State University head football coach emeritus Willie E. Jeffries will be the keynote speaker at the university’s commencement ceremony.

The university’s 2022 commencement will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Jeffries, a Union native, earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in guidance counseling from S.C. State.

Jeffries began coaching as an assistant at Lancaster's Barr Street High School in 1960.

A head coaching position followed in 1961 at Granard High in Gaffney, where he won three consecutive state AAA championships.

Jeffries became the football coach of S.C. State in 1973 and coached with the team until 1978 before becoming the first African-American coach in Division 1-A history when he was named head coach of Wichita State. He also coached at Howard University before his second stint at S.C. State from 1989-2001.

Jeffries compiled a 128-77-4 record at S.C. State, which included six MEAC titles, two national titles, and six postseason appearances and numerous coaching awards.

Jeffries was the all-time winningest football coach at S.C. State until Oliver "Buddy" Pough got his 129th win.

Jeffries retired as SCSU head football coach in 2001, but remained at the university in the position of director of athletic fundraising until 2005, when he took over as athletics director at Grambling State University.

In 2010, Jeffries was named S.C. State head football coach emeritus and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Over his entire coaching career, Jeffries compiled a 179-132-6 record.

Jeffries has won numerous civic awards, among them the state's highest civilian award, the Order of the Palmetto, and South Carolina's highest award for outstanding community service, the Order of the Silver Crescent.

In the event of inclement weather, S.C. State’s commencement ceremony will move to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Seating in SHM will be limited to S.C. State employees, graduates and their guests. Each graduating student will be allotted five guest tickets for the ceremony.

Commencement rehearsal will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

This story originally appeared in Thursday’s edition with the wrong photograph. We apologize for the error.

