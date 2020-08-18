Jean named Orangeburg County School District director of student services

The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP gave Jean the Presidential Citation for Educator of the Year in 2016. He has also received the South Carolina State Conference NAACP Presidential Citation Award for Education Advocacy.

In 2017, Jean was a guest on the internationally syndicated television program, "The 700 Club," where he discussed growing up without his father and now being like a father to students who call him "Dad."

The I'm Possible Scholarship Fund named Jean as the inaugural recipient of the Living the Legacy Award for his efforts to impact youth.

In 2018, the Orangeburg Chapter of The Links Incorporated honored Jean as "Father of the Year" for his community service.

The same year, Jean authored a book entitled, "Weapons of Mass Distraction: Dismantling the Negative Influence of Hip Hop Music on Our Youth."

In August 2019, Jean was honored as the South Carolina Male Achievement Conference "Fatherhood/Man of the Year."

Jean is also the founder of Speak Life Enterprises, a speaking organization that empowers communities and organizations all over the country.

He is also the assistant pastor of The Feast of the Lord in Orangeburg. He is married to Starlette, and they have three children: Hayward, Malachi and Imani.

