JCPenney leaving Orangeburg; company arrived in city over 60 years ago

JCPenney is permanently closing its Prince of Orange Mall store as part of a companywide bankruptcy reorganization plan.
The company has had an Orangeburg location for more than 60 years.
Orangeburg resident Felicia Conner will miss it.
"It was a pretty good department store where you could easily find mainly business attire," Conner said. "That is a big thing for me. That is where I get all my business-type clothes and nice, dressy clothes."
The loss “will mean one less store that we will have. We don't have any stores as it is. That will be a bad thing for me,” Conner said.
J.C. Penney Company, Inc. made the decision to close the Orangeburg store following an evaluation of its retail footprint, store performance and future strategic fit, the company said in a press release.
The Orangeburg store is among six JCPenneys in the state and 154 stores companywide that will close in what the company is calling the first round of store closures.
The Orangeburg store closed in March during the coronavirus pandemic and furloughed a majority of its hourly employees. The JCPenney has not reopened, while the majority of the mall's stores have. Company officials are not releasing the number of employees at the Orangeburg store at this time.
"All impacted associates are being treated with the utmost consideration and respect," JCPenney Manager of Communications Kristen Bennett said. "Benefits-eligible associates will also be paid severance pending court approval."
The store will begin a close-out sale June 12, with the liquidation process to take between 10 to 16 weeks.
Orangeburg resident Johnathan Mitchell said he has mixed feelings about the store closing.
"It was one of the longest-standing stores in the mall," Mitchell said. "Ever since I was a kid, JCPenney has been here and I am 32 years old."
But Mitchell says he feels the mall will be OK.
"It shouldn't affect the mall that greatly," he said. “I don't really feel like JCPenney's was a popular store."
Mitchell says he does feel bad for those losing their jobs but says it is the way of big business.
“Sometimes you are up and sometimes you bust," he said.
JCPenney has served as one of the mall's anchor retailers. The other is Belk.
The mall's Sears store closed about seven years ago.
Hull Property Group, which manages the mall, says the closure is no reflection on the mall.
"JCPenney has been closing stores across the country due to declining sales over the past few years," HPG Marketing Director Coles Doyle said. "The pandemic escalated mass closures for JCPenney and many other vulnerable national retailers with underlying financial troubles that existed well before this year."
Doyle said the closure of JCPenney is part of a changing retail environment in line with changes in customer needs and tastes.
"When one door closes, another opens and this can be an opportunity to re-imagine and reconfigure the mall and the overall property with the specific needs of the community in mind," Doyle said. "Communities in smaller markets have a vital interest in keeping their retail corridors viable."
"We know that shoppers don’t want a retail model where retail stores are only in urban markets – requiring those in smaller markets to either shop online or drive 45 miles away to do so," Doyle said.
Doyle said the closure is an opportunity.
"Now is a great opportunity for regional and local businesses and entrepreneurs to fill the retail void with ideas that extend beyond chain retail stores into health care, fitness, food, baked goods, specialty shops, apparel boutiques, maker spaces and ventures, experiences and other internet businesses that can benefit from a physical presence," Doyle said.
Doyle said HPG has developed a small business initiative called the American Dream Project (www.dreambighere.com) where it can provide entrepreneurs with a business vision.
"We believe this is the future of the Prince of Orange Mall," Doyle said.
