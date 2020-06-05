JCPenney leaving Orangeburg; company arrived in city 60 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JCPenney is permanently closing its Prince of Orange Mall store as part of a companywide bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The company has had an Orangeburg location for 60 years.

Orangeburg resident Felicia Conner will miss it.

"It was a pretty good department store where you could easily find mainly business attire," Conner said. "That is a big thing for me. That is where I get all my business-type clothes and nice, dressy clothes."

The loss “will mean one less store that we will have. We don't have any stores as it is. That will be a bad thing for me,” Conner said.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. made the decision to close the Orangeburg store following an evaluation of its retail footprint, store performance and future strategic fit, the company said in a press release.

The Orangeburg store is among six JCPenneys in the state and 154 stores companywide that will close in what the company is calling the first round of store closures.