Jazz artist Bradley to perform Thursday at SCSU

Willie Bradley, a recording artist serving as an adjunct music industry instructor at South Carolina State University, will perform as part of the Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Fine Arts Building (FAB) amphitheater on campus.

The show will begin at 7:15 p.m. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of smooth jazz.

SC State music majors will open the show.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be in the Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall of the FAB.

Bradley
