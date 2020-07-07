Jaime Harrison says he raised $13.9 million in quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- U.S. Senate candidate and Orangeburg native Jaime Harrison announced Tuesday that the Democrat's campaign will report over $13.9 million raised during the second quarter of 2020, nearly doubling the $7.3 million record set by Harrison in the first quarter of this year.

“After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has lost all idea of the most basic challenges facing South Carolina families, and voters know it,” campaign spokesperson Guy King said. “As this state breaks new coronavirus records almost every day, Lindsey Graham is spending his time playing partisan games in Washington and fighting to cut unemployment relief."

On May 28, the campaign announced Harrison outraised Graham in the last fundraising period before the June 9 primary.

