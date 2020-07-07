Jaime Harrison says he raised $13.9 million in quarter
0 comments
editor's pick

Jaime Harrison says he raised $13.9 million in quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaime Harrison (copy)

Jaime Harrison

 AP

COLUMBIA -- U.S. Senate candidate and Orangeburg native Jaime Harrison announced Tuesday that the Democrat's campaign will report over $13.9 million raised during the second quarter of 2020, nearly doubling the $7.3 million record set by Harrison in the first quarter of this year.

“After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has lost all idea of the most basic challenges facing South Carolina families, and voters know it,” campaign spokesperson Guy King said. “As this state breaks new coronavirus records almost every day, Lindsey Graham is spending his time playing partisan games in Washington and fighting to cut unemployment relief."

Primary over, Harrison challenges Sen. Graham to debates

On May 28, the campaign announced Harrison outraised Graham in the last fundraising period before the June 9 primary.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senator Tim Scott on Senate Floor after Senate Democrats won't support GOP police reform bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News