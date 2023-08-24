ORANGEBURG -- Jacqueline Lafaye Benjamin, 65, of 815 Kings Road. Orangeburg, died August 19, 2023, at her residence following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.