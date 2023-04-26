Christian Jackson has been named director of South Carolina State University’s Counseling and Self-Development Center.

“I am excited to welcome Ms. Jackson to the Bulldog Family and the Division of Student Affairs as she serves in this critical position to meet the growing demand of students seeking counseling services,” said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, S.C. State vice president for student affairs.

“Her knowledge and expertise will assist with building and maintaining a healthy community while meeting the needs of our students,” she said.

The Counseling and Self-Development Center addresses the counseling and developmental needs of S.C. State students.

Accredited by the International Association of Counseling Services, the center provides mental health services that assist students with defining and accomplishing their personal goals while coping with stressors.

Jackson is a licensed professional counselor supervisor and National Board-certified counselor. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Winthrop University and her master’s degree from Walden University.

The Counseling and Self-Development Center is located behind Davis Hall at S.C. State. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays. To schedule an appointment, contact the center at 803-536-7245. In the event of an after-hours or weekend crisis or emergency, contact campus police at 803-536-7188.