Jack and Jill teens plan spaghetti dinner giveaway

Many teens are missing the things that made life "normal."
Socializing with friends in-person, hanging out at the movies and life before mask mandates.
However, amid the pandemic and social unrest, local teens are finding their voice and are creating ways to take care of their communities impacted by COVID-19.
Teens of the Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. planned a free spaghetti dinner giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Holly Hill.
With the help of a $250 grant Creighton Williams won through the Power of Youth Challenge presented by America’s Promise Alliance, he wanted to “assist people who may have lost their jobs or needed a warm meal.”
As the late Congressman John Lewis said, “‘You have to say something; you have to do something’ and I felt like this was a great opportunity to do something,” Williams said.
Williams, along with other chapter teens, eagerly looked forward to the opportunity to give back while socially distancing.
Jessica Whetstone said, “Due to the circumstances brought about by COVID-19, this allowed the chance us to give back to our community and maybe put a smile on someone's face by providing a hot meal.”
"People often take having a full stomach for granted until tough times hit their family," said Benjamin Brown. "This is a great opportunity for people to see that there are teens who care about their neighbors, a small meal can go a long way."
Williams, Whetstone and Brown joined eight other children of the organization distributing 100 meals to passersby.
During the two-hour event, meals were also taken to Holly Way Elderly Housing and Holly Hill Tree.
Those who took advantage of the giveaway also received voter information brochures about absentee voting and South Carolina's new statewide paper-based voting system.
Jackie Mack, president of the Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., said she was delighted that Williams and his younger sister Carrington took the initiative to seek, research and apply for an opportunity to serve their community.
“Their actions have allowed them to partner with their Jack and Jill peers to assist the community by serving a hot meal. This allows our youth to help to fulfill a portion of the mission of Jack and Jill of America Inc. by strengthening children through leadership development and volunteer service.”
To learn more about the Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, visit their Facebook page.
