Jack and Jill teens plan spaghetti dinner giveaway

Many teens are missing the things that made life "normal."

Socializing with friends in-person, hanging out at the movies and life before mask mandates.

However, amid the pandemic and social unrest, local teens are finding their voice and are creating ways to take care of their communities impacted by COVID-19.

Teens of the Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. planned a free spaghetti dinner giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Holly Hill.

With the help of a $250 grant Creighton Williams won through the Power of Youth Challenge presented by America’s Promise Alliance, he wanted to “assist people who may have lost their jobs or needed a warm meal.”

As the late Congressman John Lewis said, “‘You have to say something; you have to do something’ and I felt like this was a great opportunity to do something,” Williams said.

Williams, along with other chapter teens, eagerly looked forward to the opportunity to give back while socially distancing.

Jessica Whetstone said, “Due to the circumstances brought about by COVID-19, this allowed the chance us to give back to our community and maybe put a smile on someone's face by providing a hot meal.”