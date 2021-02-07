Jack and Jill Orangeburg chapter celebrates 83rd Founders’ Day

The Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. began their annual celebration on Jan. 24 with one another while remembering the founders and purpose of JJOA. The mothers participated with all of the South Carolina Chapters in a virtual Tea Party. Former members of Jack and Jill joined us for the occasion as well and shared what Founder’s Day means to and for them. All Associate Mothers were celebrated during this time. Mothers enjoyed an inspiring female speaker and a special gift was sent to the Orangeburg mothers and associates.

In 1965, Mellicent Anderson saw the need for an organization that would assist our children in their cultural and social development. She had been associated with Jack and Jill of America Inc. before coming to Orangeburg and believed it would be worthwhile for the Orangeburg community. She assembled a group of mothers to acquaint them with the purpose of Jack and Jill of America Inc. As a result, the Mothers Club was formed at the 17th National Convention in 1966. The Orangeburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. was installed at the Sunlight Community Center.