It's The T&D's 140th birthday and we're offering you the gift

The first edition of The Times and Democrat was published on Sept. 29, 1881, 140 years ago. Today, the newspaper continues as THE source for local news and an engine for commerce in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. Far different today than from its origins in 1881, the newspaper reaches thousands daily via our website and social media, as well as the printed newspaper. For our anniversary, we continue to offer special rates for becoming a member at www.thetandd.com, where you'll find local news and sports and much, much more around the clock. Support local news. Check out the site and then become a member by clicking here: https://go.thetandd.com/june3

