'It's been an adventure': OB/GYN retires after 2 decades serving Orangeburg

Dr. Susan Connor's belief in compassionate care has served her well over a two-decade career in obstetrics and gynecology in Orangeburg. She will miss the patients she's served with a caring hand most as she moves into retirement.
The St. George native owned Connor's Health Care for Women at 1181 Hutto St. in Orangeburg. Her last day in the office was Oct. 27.
"It seems like the right decision at this point in my life, but it is not easy," Connor said.
"If you notice, not many of us are still in private practice. Our computer system has become obsolete, and the investment for an entirely new system would be too costly at this point in my career. With how medicine has evolved, it's very difficult to stay in private practice, but that's my reason," she said.
The 53-year-old said she will miss her patients the most.
"I don't really care to work somewhere else and see somebody else's patients. I like my own patients. It's a disappointment for me too, but it's just kind of one of those circumstances you're dealt with, and you have to make the best decision for you," Connor said.
Connor earned her undergraduate degree from Clemson University before attending medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Her medical career started as a military doctor while serving in the United States Army, where her husband, Bill, a retired U.S. Army colonel and Orangeburg attorney, also served.
"I started residency in Hawaii back in 1994. I was active duty at the time. I spent eight years in the military. Bill and I got married, and he was stationed at Schofield Barracks," Connor said, referring to the Army base nestled at the foot of the Waianae mountain range on the island of Oahu.
"I did my residency there for four years at Tripler Army Medical Center from 1994 to 1998. I loved every minute of it. It was a wonderful place to do a residency, worked with a lot of good people," Connor said.
She then spent another four years as an Army doctor at Fort Benning, Georgia.
"I had a four-year military commitment. Bill and I were stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. I was there from 1998 to 2002. Then after that, we moved back to South Carolina, which was home," Connor said.
She continued, "Dr. Hugh Mole is one of the main reasons I came to Orangeburg. He had been our family's doctor for years. He told me that Williamson and Gillespie were looking for a new provider, so I joined them for two years. Dr. Mole actually referred all of his patients to me. So he was a big help in getting me started."
Connor served with Williamson and Gillespie from 2002 to 2004 before she decided to go into private practice.
"The hospital (Regional Medical Center) was actually very instrumental in getting me set up and getting me started. They started me at a practice on Cook Road. We rented from Dr. Lamar Dawkins' family, and we were there for four years," Connor said.
Her Hutto Street facility was built in 2008.
Connor said she has enjoyed the community in which she has worked for the past two decades.
"Orangeburg has had a lot of just very delightful people. I feel like I've been able to make a difference in a lot of people's lives in some ways, and actually they've made a difference in mine," she said.
The OB/GYN said the people were very genuine. She also appreciated all of the doctors with whom she worked over the years.
"We've always worked together as a group. So we've improved each other's quality of life because we've always kind of looked out after each other, shared calls. You don't have that in a lot of communities where your OB/GYNs work together as closely as we all have throughout the years," Connor said.
She continued, "If ever you had something come up with family or an appointment, you always knew you could call one of the other physicians and say, 'Hey, can you listen out for me? Can you take my call?' You never felt bad about asking because you know you would do the same for them. We did reciprocate with that."
Connor did not always like being on call, particularly when she had to get up in the middle of the night.
"That was probably the main thing, and the time away from your family. It is a sacrifice trying to balance being a mother, having small kids. Being a career person with a busy job, it's very difficult in trying to balance family life with a career. There were a lot of times that I had to miss some of my kids' sports events and other events," she said.
She has many stories to tell, some good and some bad.
"I have lots of ER stories, ones that you would not want to print. We've had lots of women come in to say they didn't know that they were pregnant. I've had some not-so-funny stories, but it's been an adventure. I can say if you can work in Orangeburg, you can work anywhere," Connor said, noting that she regrets not having written a diary.
She recalled the time she served three women who were pregnant by the same father, as well as a patient with three children who found out she was expecting three more.
"I had one patient in particular who had three children by a previous marriage. She had remarried and her new husband had no children. They were going to have their one child together. She came in and we did the ultrasound. I saw one, then two and then three. It was just the look on her face when I told her she was having triplets," Connor said.
Then there was the 48-year-old who thought she was menopausal and not able to have a child.
"She thought she was menopausal and ended up pregnant with a perfectly healthy 8-pound baby boy. She delivered him at 49 years of age. Those are some kind of neat stories," Connor said, noting that some patients delivered babies in the exam room.
"I've had patients come in who were in labor. Instead of going to the hospital, they had appointments here right after lunch. So they decided to keep their appointment and proceeded in delivering their babies in the exam room. That made for some excitement. We've had that happen several times," she said, noting that you have to be prepared for the unexpected.
Connor said her staff has been a vital part of her success.
"I've been very fortunate. Most of our staff have been with us for over 10 years. ... Of course, we had more staff when we were doing obstetrics and surgery. But, as I kind of phased down, that left us with fewer staff," she said.
Connor continued, "We were like a family. When you work with people that closely all these years, you become like an office family. It was good for our patients because they had that continuity. Our employees all knew our patients, our patients knew them by name."
She said she has felt a sense of accomplishment over her 20-year career in Orangeburg.
"I think you have to feel good about what you do. With any job, you've got highs and lows, but at the end of the day, I've always felt like I've made a difference. Sometimes when patients come in, some people just need you to listen to them," Connor said.
She continued, "They need somebody that they can talk to and listen. You try to give advice when you can. You try to put yourself in that person's position, but you don't really know a lot of times what's going on in that person's life that's going to affect the way they react and the things they do.
"You try to give them good advice, but sometimes they just need to be given resources. Like abused women, etc., you give them resources. I'm fortunate because some of my other patients are in law enforcement, and they're able to give me information where I can help pass that along to my patients."
Connor said she found Orangeburg to be a caring community.
"People seem to care about other people more so than you might find in like a big city. That's the one thing about Orangeburg I'm going to miss. When Bill and I sold our house last year, I missed my house. I missed my neighborhood. I missed the people of Orangeburg. That's what I'm going to miss the most," she said.
She and her husband now live in Mount Pleasant. They are the parents of three children: son, Will, and daughters, Peyton and Brenna. Will is a student at The Citadel, Brenna is a law school student in North Carolina and Peyton is married and living in Ireland with 7-month-old twin boys.
"After our third child went off to college, Bill and I had this house. It was the perfect size for the the three kids and us, but after they all left, we weren't using half the house. So we decided we were just going to downsize. So we have significantly downsized and have been commuting the last year," Connor said.
The doctor plans to spend her retirement relaxing as much as she can.
"I'm just going to relax over the holidays and after the new year, I'll probably start doing a lot of cooking and baking. I might do some volunteer work or something just to keep me busy. My mom was there in St. George, but she is actually at Morningside Assisting Living now. So I'll still be coming back to visit with my mom being here," Connor said.
"I also see in my near future more trips to Ireland to visit my grandbabies," she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
"I have lots of ER stories, ones that you would not want to print. We've had lots of women come in to say they didn't know that they were pregnant. I've had some not-so-funny stories, but it's been an adventure. I can say if you can work in Orangeburg, you can work anywhere."
Dr. Susan Connor