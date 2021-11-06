'It's been an adventure': OB/GYN retires after 2 decades serving Orangeburg

She has many stories to tell, some good and some bad.

"I have lots of ER stories, ones that you would not want to print. We've had lots of women come in to say they didn't know that they were pregnant. I've had some not-so-funny stories, but it's been an adventure. I can say if you can work in Orangeburg, you can work anywhere," Connor said, noting that she regrets not having written a diary.

She recalled the time she served three women who were pregnant by the same father, as well as a patient with three children who found out she was expecting three more.

"I had one patient in particular who had three children by a previous marriage. She had remarried and her new husband had no children. They were going to have their one child together. She came in and we did the ultrasound. I saw one, then two and then three. It was just the look on her face when I told her she was having triplets," Connor said.

Then there was the 48-year-old who thought she was menopausal and not able to have a child.

"She thought she was menopausal and ended up pregnant with a perfectly healthy 8-pound baby boy. She delivered him at 49 years of age. Those are some kind of neat stories," Connor said, noting that some patients delivered babies in the exam room.