'It's always best to be at your best': OCCOC honors retired educator, community advocate for sincerity

Williams continued, “I’m a God-fearing woman. My mom used to always tell us your reputation precedes you. Value is all you have pretty much. If you’re honest and sincere, it’s almost like money in the bank.

“It’s always treating people the way that you want to be treated, doing the best job possible if somebody asks you to do something. Don’t just try to fit in because people feel that you need to be a part of something that you don’t feel comfortable with.”

She said it is also important to be a good listener, which is a part of being sincere.

While she and her husband do not have children, she has several nieces and nephews she also works to instill good character in.

“I try to be straight up, and I try to be sincere with them. ... I also try to teach them that when you live right, when you do right, then things are going to work out for you. Don’t try to deceive people. People are not going to like you when you do certain things, but you do it because of your values,” Williams said.

She praised the OCCOC for its efforts to spread good character within the community.

“I think it’s a very good gesture,” she said, noting that when people read stories about others showing good character, they may then decide to “change their behavior and want to serve somebody better in whatever it is.”

