'It's a wonderful milestone': 106-year-old has sweet tooth, loves to talk

Florence Abraham loves sweets and her occasional strolls around the residential care facility she calls home. At 106, she still has a vibrant life and is grateful for it.

Abraham celebrated her milestone birthday at Edisto Post Acute in Orangeburg on Oct. 2. While the coronavirus scaled back plans for a bigger celebration, Abraham was still treated like a queen with cake, ice cream and punch.

“We can’t have like a group gathering because we’re still not allowed to do that either, but a few of the staff members that work with her got together and had a little celebration with her,” said Lauren Myers, MT-BC, activities director at Edisto Post Acute.

Myers said Abraham hasn’t changed much from last year and is doing great.

“She is still up and walking around. Of course, there’s not quite as much to do now because of the restrictions, but she still gets up and walks around in her room and walks down the hall a little bit,” Myers said.

“She’s still mobile and gets dressed every day. The CNAs take really good care of her. They make sure she looks really nice,” she said, noting that Abraham still has a massive sweet tooth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}