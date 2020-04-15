“It sounded like a freight train”: Four Holes Gin, Riley Farms damaged by storm

“The gin that is on this side of the road was the gin that was in Orangeburg right before you cross the railroad on the right across from The Keg,” said Riley, who speculates it was moved toward the country in the 1980s because of people worried about air pollution near the city.

“Mr. John Wagner and Dick Crook moved it out here and ginned cotton for some years before they stopped operations,” he said.

When thinking about the red building at the front of the gin property that bears the name Murray, Riley said he believes it belongs to someone in North Carolina.

“We found pieces of plastic that had to come from over there across the swamp, from one of those grain bins or the church,” Robert Riley III said. “Our irrigation man said we have six (systems) that are down. We had one big one back over the other side of the interstate (I-26) near Bethel Forest Road and two here.”

His father added, “Something I’ve never seen before and I don’t know how it done it, but at the end of this road, you will see the hedges at my cousin’s over there (off Homestead Road). It took all the leaves off one side the hedge. That’s where the path crossed.”

“It sounded like a freight train -- ain’t no doubt what it was,” Bobby Riley said.

