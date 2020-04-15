“It sounded like a freight train”: Four Holes Gin, Riley Farms damaged by storm

Seemingly lost in thought, Chuck McKeowen surveyed the damage to the grain bins and storage buildings at the Four Holes Gin property. His late brother, Joe McKeowen, purchased a large portion of it more than 40 years ago.
The operation includes more than 20 silos capable of storing over a million and a half bushels of grain.
“We moved down here from Fountain Inn in 1978 and Joe got out on his own and starting farming in 1981. He started from nothing,” said McKeowen, proud of his brother who made a name for himself locally as a successful multiple crop farmer who at one time was cultivating over 9,000 acres.
This week, McKeowen is cleaning up the damage left behind by a tornado with winds that reached 120 mph. Monday’s tornado started in the Rowesville area and dissipated near Cameron.
Two large grain bins, one with 120,000 bushels of storage and another capable of holding 150,000 bushels, were shifted from their bolted foundations. Broken concrete, widened spaces at the front bottom edge of the bins as well as severe buckling of the metal at the top fronts provided evidence of lifting and harsh settling back to the earth.
Gazing upward to the collection of metal tubes leading to and from the bins, McKeowen said, “We have a leg that might be bent up top and downspouts that are hanging. We have a network that needs to be repaired without getting anyone hurt. So we have to get the right people in here to assess the damage.”
“That was a powerful storm,” said McKeowen, who had begun picking up nails, tin and other debris to clear the way for trucks to enter the property for grain hauling and clean-up efforts just hours after the storm had passed through on Monday morning.
Following the path of destruction down Big Buck Boulevard, a right turn onto Pin Oak leads to the Riley Farms property. It’s indicated on the right side of the road by a twisted metal tangle of irrigation pipes and on the left by the family home minus a few shingles and sheds with ripped-up tin. All in all, the homestead and business structures were spared the brunt of the damage.
“We have a few shingles off the house, tin off the barn back there, but we are alive and we weren’t hurt,” said Bobby Riley, son of the late Robert Riley Sr. who farmed the area all his life.
“I was born in ’42 about a mile over there. We moved here in ’54 and I’ve never left the farm,” said Bobby, who started farming full time in 1980, continuing the family operation which produces corn, cotton and peanuts.
“Four Holes Gin has been there all my life and that’s at least 78 years,” said Riley, reflecting on the damage just across the woods.
“The gin on the other side over there where the grain bins are was built in the ‘60s. The building that fell was probably a cotton bale warehouse. The one over closest to Big Buck Boulevard was a fertilizer storage. It was started by Mr. Bates Howell from Cameron.”
“The gin that is on this side of the road was the gin that was in Orangeburg right before you cross the railroad on the right across from The Keg,” said Riley, who speculates it was moved toward the country in the 1980s because of people worried about air pollution near the city.
“Mr. John Wagner and Dick Crook moved it out here and ginned cotton for some years before they stopped operations,” he said.
When thinking about the red building at the front of the gin property that bears the name Murray, Riley said he believes it belongs to someone in North Carolina.
“We found pieces of plastic that had to come from over there across the swamp, from one of those grain bins or the church,” Robert Riley III said. “Our irrigation man said we have six (systems) that are down. We had one big one back over the other side of the interstate (I-26) near Bethel Forest Road and two here.”
His father added, “Something I’ve never seen before and I don’t know how it done it, but at the end of this road, you will see the hedges at my cousin’s over there (off Homestead Road). It took all the leaves off one side the hedge. That’s where the path crossed.”
“It sounded like a freight train -- ain’t no doubt what it was,” Bobby Riley said.
Contact the writer: ladyflyer7@msn.com
