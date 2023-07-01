The hottest temperatures so far this year are forecast for Orangeburg and surrounding areas this weekend and into the Fourth of July holiday.

Orangeburg’s high temperatures are forecast to reach the middle to upper 90s, with heat index values possibly reaching as high as 111 degrees Sunday.

There is only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, but chances increase to about 40 percent for July 4.

Early forecasts show there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms after dark, which may impact fireworks displays in the region.

The high temperature on the holiday for Orangeburg is forecast to be 96 degrees.

Heat indices this weekend will range between 100 and 110 degrees, with Saturday’s heat index possibly reaching 105 degrees. The actual air temperature Saturday is forecast to be 96.

The high temperature for Orangeburg on Sunday is forecast to be 99 degrees.

The National Weather Service may have to issue heat advisories.

The forecast temperatures are about 5 degrees to 10 degrees above normal, but are not without precedent this time of year.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the region over the next two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for beating the heat.

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.

If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.

• Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

• Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.

• Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

• Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

• Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

• Never leave children or pets in cars.

• If you play a sport that practices during hot weather, protect yourself and look out for your teammates.

• If you are wearing a cloth face covering and feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and remove the face covering.

• Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

• Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

• Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of heat-related illness. Some signs of a heat-related illness are heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness and headache.