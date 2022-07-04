‘It’s God’s plan and that can’t be bad’: Salvation Army’s Capt. Cantrell off to new post

Every April, members of the Salvation Army wait anxiously to see if they will be reassigned to a new location.

This year, it was Capt. Kellie Cantrell’s phone that rang.

Cantrell left the Salvation Army in Orangeburg after four years to serve the community of Madison County, N.C.

“Every year when those telephone calls come out, I'm stressing because I'm like, ‘Oh phone, please don’t ring,’” Cantrell said. “But it's all good because there's always a new adventure that awaits. And it's God's plan and that can't be bad.”

Cantrell has been with the Salvation Army for twelve years. The Salvation Army assists members of the community by providing help with rent and utility costs, food, clothing and hotel vouchers, hygiene kits, medication needs and spiritual help.

Cantrell’s new community is smaller and will come with less of a workload, but Cantrell said she will miss the connections she has made in the Orangeburg community.

“I have to look at it in the mindset of if I would have never came here, I would have never had the opportunity to build the relationships and meet the people that I have met,” Cantrell said. “And so my life would not be as full and rich as it is because I've been here.”

Cantrell said she is grateful technology will allow her to keep in touch after she leaves.

Rebecca Wolf has volunteered with the Salvation Army for many years and is currently the manager of the Orangeburg Salvation Army’s thrift store.

She said volunteers have to understand that officers with the Army can and do get reassigned every few years.

“She's going to a new place to take fresh ideas there,” Wolf said. “And we have a couple coming with children. They’ll bring in fresh ideas to help build the community. So we deal with it. It hurts a little bit but we deal with it.”

Cantrell’s replacements are Captains Nic and Emily Arroqui.

Emily is originally from Gastonia, N.C., and is excited to be back in the Carolinas. The family was previously stationed in Oklahoma.

“I can't totally describe how it feels to come home, other than my heart feels like it's going to a place where it belongs,” Arroqui said. “I can't wait to share my roots and the rich culture of the Carolinas with our kids.”

The current condition of the economy means that the services of the Salvation Army are especially needed in communities across the country. Cantrell said it is difficult to leave during a difficult time.

“I just have to trust God that with the people coming that he's going to work through them just like he did with me,” Cantrell said. “That they will be able to come in and make a difference in this situation. And then I'll have another situation that I get to make a difference in.”

The Arroquis said they knew there would be a lot of need upon their arrival.

“During a time when many are struggling, we know that the need will be great and there will be a lot of people who just need a hand-up so that they're able to provide for their families,” Emily Arroqui said. “We know we can't do it alone. It will take the efforts of the entire community looking out for one another to be able to do so.”

According to Cantrell, they’re coming to the right place.

“I can't stress how amazing the community is here, how supportive,” Cantrell said. “We have been able to do great things here because of the support of the community. So I just want to stress that immensely, that everybody here is amazing.”

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

