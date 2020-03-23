‘It’s come to this’: Orangeburg pediatrician shares mask-making tips

“There is no substitute for hand-washing nor social distancing. These are the musts,” Macpherson said.

She urges anyone who feels less than “100 percent well” to stay home and to not risk spreading an illness to anyone else.

Macpherson noted that healthy people “don’t need to wear face masks to go about the day-to-day routine.”

If a healthy person feels less anxious while wearing a mask, “OK, it won’t hurt!” she said.

Macpherson said that social distancing is best maintained by keeping six feet away from another person.

To keep her staff at The Pediatric Clinic well, at least half of the practice is able to work at home and is able to use telemedicine.

Telemedicine is a way to assess and treat a patient through a vendor similar to Skype or Facetime, but offers HIPPA compliance, she said.

Macpherson explained that under ordinary circumstances, Skype and FaceTime are not approved methods for assessing patients because of privacy issues, however, waivers are approved to use those applications to keep patients and staff healthy and prevent the spread of coronavirus.