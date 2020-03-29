'It's a big adjustment''; Administrator: Orangeburg County receives emergency supplies, but more needed

Masks, gowns and gloves are among the emergency supplies that have trickled down to Orangeburg County from the Strategic National Stockpile.
County Administrator Harold Young said more will be needed in the fight against the coronavirus.
"We had an allotment from the strategic stockpile, which was not much. I think it was one pallet of stuff," Young said last week.
On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it sent a second shipment from the stockpile to the state’s counties on Friday.
‘It’s a big adjustment’
The national stockpile is the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency.
Protective gear such as masks are among the items in the emergency federal reserve.
Young said last week the items from the strategic stockpile included: a case of gloves; five cases of 18 of the extra-extra-large surgical gowns; three cases of 30 of the extra-large surgical gowns; three cases of N95 masks for a total of 240; and six cases of 500 each of yellow masks, "which are the regular doctor mask that you put over your face in the doctor's office."
"We -- EMS, medical first responders and hospitals -- were asked to set up a protocol that applied to the respiratory equipment. Hospitals were secondary for gowns, and that's because they work in a more controlled setting and they can bring extra uniforms. EMS does not always have that luxury," Young said.
The administrator added, "Second was skilled nursing facilities, assisted facilities - protection is first, gowns are secondary. Then, third is doctor's offices, and fourth is law and fire. The fifth is general county and city government requests outside of public safety."
Young anticipates more will be needed.
"The state EMD (Emergency Management Division) asked us to fill requests from that stockpile from local nursing homes and facilities, and we have already done that. So that stockpile is pretty much about gone," he said.
According to DHEC, Orangeburg County received 1,200 N95 respirators, 1,500 face masks/surgical masks, 288 face shields, 342 surgical gowns and one pair of coveralls during the second distribution on Friday.
Young said the county has had to be aggressive in making sure supplies and emergency protective gear are in hand. For example, it has purchased its own supply of reusable masks that can be used for 60 days, something which the administrator discussed during a Wednesday night conference call with Orangeburg County Council.
“The county paid for masks that are reusable because those N95s are only good for 12 hours. And we’ve also purchased chemicals to clean and sanitize with. We've purchased wipes to put in all the offices and give to the officers that we have working, and we've purchased sanitizer. Now, sanitizer has been hard to come by, but we've done all that,” Young said.
He added, “We started out only having enough of those N95s to give to some of our first responders and the jail and the EMS. Then once we got hold of the 60-day reusable masks, we started out with EMS, giving them theirs first. Then we went to the detention center and the sheriff's department. So once we got ahold of another allotment, we were able to cover all of those folk."
Young said reusable masks will also be provided for towns to provide to officers in their police departments, as well as Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers.
"We had kind of committed to the smaller towns that we would just give it to them to help them out, but when we got requested by the city to give them one for all their officers, we had to change that because that was too many for us to just give out without getting reimbursed. So we went back Wednesday night and told all the mayors we had to give them an invoice for theirs to be fair because we had to charge the city,” the administrator said.
Young said it has not been easy finding emergency protective supplies.
"You’ve got to hustle to find that stuff. I’ve got people out there aggressively looking for vendors that still have their supply lines open. (County Emergency Services Director) Billy Staley found a vendor and actually went and picked the stuff up. He had to go all the way to Greenville. That's just Orangeburg County being aggressive, trying to procure what we need for our employees because they matter to us,” he said.
“Our masks are for 60 days. So we can get through 60 days, but we may still continue to have to buy those things,” Young added.
The county has had to put a continuity of government plan in place to make sure county employees are kept protected from the coronavirus.
“We had to make sure that all of the directors that are making these decisions to be able to deal with this thing pretty much had a mask, too. We also stopped meeting together as a group and started using the electronic capabilities that we have to use teams to meet from remote areas,” Young said.
County Planning Director Richard Hall has been addressing the cleaning of the county’s administration building.
“We had to pay a contractor to come in and do a deeper cleaning as in sanitizing with fogger and other stuff, the buildings that we were still using that haven't been shut down. The more people that are out of the building, the less we have to pay them because we don't have to clean those offices,” Young said.
He added, “We can just shut them up and sanitize them when we get back to work. It's a big adjustment. It's a big thing to deal with, but it has pushed us to use our technology.”
‘Everybody needs
to take this seriously’
Young wants the community to take the coronavirus seriously by avoiding social gatherings and staying at home. He also wants to avoid the stigmatization of individuals who may have it.
“The more you stigmatize people, the more people choose not to get tested, or hide the fact that they are sick or have a fever. … I just hope we’re getting the message out. Everybody needs to take this seriously and do what they’re asking you to do. The longer we don’t take it seriously, the longer it will last,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.