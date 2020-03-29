'It's a big adjustment''; Administrator: Orangeburg County receives emergency supplies, but more needed

He added, “We started out only having enough of those N95s to give to some of our first responders and the jail and the EMS. Then once we got hold of the 60-day reusable masks, we started out with EMS, giving them theirs first. Then we went to the detention center and the sheriff's department. So once we got ahold of another allotment, we were able to cover all of those folk."

Young said reusable masks will also be provided for towns to provide to officers in their police departments, as well as Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers.

"We had kind of committed to the smaller towns that we would just give it to them to help them out, but when we got requested by the city to give them one for all their officers, we had to change that because that was too many for us to just give out without getting reimbursed. So we went back Wednesday night and told all the mayors we had to give them an invoice for theirs to be fair because we had to charge the city,” the administrator said.

Young said it has not been easy finding emergency protective supplies.