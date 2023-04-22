Holly Hill resident Spencer Griffin has pride and respect in his town.

His stepfather, who was owner of the old Holly Hill Lumber Company, would often donate lumber to employees of the company to help build their own homes.

This respect for the Town of Holly Hill is something Griffin has carried on and is hoping others will do the same.

One way he keeps Holly Hill attractive is by picking up litter and not littering. Now he wants others to do the same.

"It is the same stuff over and over again," Griffin said. "It is is kind of disheartening."

The 54-year old walks daily in the downtown area and picks up trash three or four times a day. He has been picking up trash since moving back to Holly Hill, starting with greater frequency about a year ago.

There are loser lottery tickets, empty cigarette boxes, liquor bottles and beer cans.

Griffin said he will fill trash bags and even lawn and leaf bags with trash.

"The thing that is really frustrating is when people throw out trash at a gas station near a trash can, when the trash can is right in front of them," he said. "The trash can is not full."

"It is mind blowing," Griffin continued. "Why wouldn't you put it in the can when the can is right in front of you?"

Griffin's cleanup efforts are noteworthy as once again the world's focus is on the environment as it celebrates Earth Day April 22.

Griffin says he would like a movement to start where people pick up trash all the time.

"Earth Day is done every day of the year," he said, noting picking up trash should be a daily occurrence.

"If every day, one person picks up a piece of trash and puts it in a can, we would be living in one super clean planet," Griffin said. "Make it organic where you lay the seed and everybody does it and it takes root and it spreads."

Litter control efforts

Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith, who has been on the forefront of combating litter, said the problem in the county is chronic and seems to be getting worse, even as those volunteers to pick up trash are increasing.

"The more volunteers we get, the more litter bugs we get," Cooper-Smith said, noting that she sees it in her area such as Cook Road, Kings Road, Belleville Road. She said she gets calls from outside District 5 from areas such as Kennerly Road.

"We are talking about Earth Day, but we are going to be covered with litter if we don't stop trashing our land," Cooper-Smith said, noting the litter is impacting flora, fauna as well as themselves and other people.

Cooper-Smith believes the solution to the litter problem starts with elementary school education. She says a course should be provided in elementary school that teaches students about litter.

"The mindset will have to be changed," Cooper-Smith said, noting that if young children are taught about not littering, it would hopefully be passed down to future generations. "If you don't want trash in our car, I don't want it in my yard either."

Cooper-Smith said recently she saw a mattress thrown out on road.

"You have those who care and those who don't give a hoot," she said.

Cooper-Smith said litter also negatively impacts tourism as well as economic development. Visitors and employers do not want to visit or live in place that is filled with litter as litter is often associated with crime.

She also said litter is not just for those coming from the outside.

"People who live here resent what they see," she said.

In Orangeburg County, anti-litter efforts have become regular occurrences. No one disputes they are needed.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement has teamed up with local and state agencies in a number of litter-cleanup campaigns.

County Code Enforcement Supervisor Marie Canty says Orangeburg County works with Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful and Palmetto Pride to host two major cleanups a year, one for the whole month of April and the other in the fall, usually in October.

In 2022, the the code enforcement department cleared 211,230 pounds of litter and debris.

The county has two full-time litter techs that pick up illegal dumpsites and litter on county roads.

The county also has a litter machine that helps pick up loads of trash in a quicker fashion.

"The state of the litter in Orangeburg County has gotten better over the years," Canty said. "However, we still have a long way to go to get citizens to understand the effects of litter being thrown on our highways. In 2022 we issued 141 litter citations. So far in 2023, about 26 have been issued.

City of Orangeburg

In the City of Orangeburg, PalmettoPride and the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District came together to help install the Watergoat trash-collecting system at Orangeburg’s Sunnyside Canal, which deposits water into the Edisto.

PalmettoPride provided a grant for the project.

The Watergoat device stretches vertically across the Sunnyside Canal. A net stretches down to the bottom of the canal, creating a barrier that inhibits trash from reaching other bodies of water.

The trash-collection device stops litter, limbs and other debris before it reaches the Edisto River.

The City of Orangeburg is responsible for maintaining the Watergoat.

Pilot program

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangebug, said the state has created a new program providing money to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to be used for awarding contracts for private litter pickup. District 7 and Orangeburg County were chosen as the pilot county for the project.

"The DOT funding to privatize litter pickup was our effort to create jobs while improving the look of the communities," Cobb-Hunter said.

"The litter problem is as bad as ever, but thanks to state efforts and Orangeburg County, the problem is being addressed and slowly but surely there appears to be some improvement," Cobb-Hunter said. "Of course there has not been enough improvement and much work is still left to do."

Cobb-Hunter said there have been good measures taken.

"The idea behind the Take Palmetto Pride in Where you Live law passed several years ago was to take a comprehensive approach to litter by reducing the tendency for people and programs to work collaboratively as opposed to working in silos," Cobb-Hunter said. "That has changed a little bit but not close to what the legislation envisioned."

"In my opinion not littering is important as a matter of pride in your community and in some cases a matter of public health," she said. "I strongly agree with the adage that “only trashy people litter” and am concerned about the impact litter may have on our ability to attract and retain businesses and industry."

Conservation district

The OCWCD also works with landowners and land users to help them better care for the soil and water as well as partnering with a number of environmental agencies.

This year the Conservation District is working with several schools and SI Group to celebrate Earth Day.

The theme is helping the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control spread the message of "Don’t Waste Food SC." The focus is on keeping food waste out of the landfill.

SCDHEC estimates that close to 25% of the waste going to the landfill is food waste.

"We are taking the message of 'How to Compost' to the schools and the community," the conservation district said in a press release. "SC DHEC has guidelines for schools and homes to help them compost food correctly."

"There are foods that should not be composted," the release said. "These are animal-related products: bones, meat scraps, dairy products and oils. These make unwanted smells and attract animals to the site. Eggshells are the exception to the rule."

The conservation district notes composting entails greens -- vegetable peels, leaves, eggshells. It also consists of browns such as fallen leaves, some pine needles, grass clippings.

The art of composting includes a 3-brown-to-1-green ratio or one handful of green and three handfuls of brown.

"The best way to build the pile is to put the brown in first, make a pocket and add the green and cover," the release states. "This keeps the flies away from the pile. Water needs to be added to dampen the pile (Not Soggy!)."

"Turning the pile once a week is recommended, but not required," the release continues. "Sun helps to add heat to aid in the composting process."

Horse, cow, chicken, rabbit and hamster manure and droppings may be added, but one should not add human, cat or dog droppings, according to the OCSWCD. The pile should have contact with the soil or soil should be added to the the pile as a starter to help in the decomposition process.

Litter fines, regulations

The litter fines in the county for less than 15 pounds in weight or 27 cubic feet in volume are between $100 and no more than $200, plus court fees or jail for not more than 30 days for each offense, or both.

The litter fines exceeding 15 pounds in weight or 27 cubic feet in volume, but not exceeding 500 pounds or 100 cubic feet, are between $200 nor more than $500, plus court fees or jail for not more than 90 days, or both.

The litter fines exceeding 500 pounds in weight or 100 cubic feet in volume are between $500 and not more than $1,000 plus court fees or jail for not more than 180 days, or both.

Last spring, Orangeburg County Council approved tougher solid-waste measures to help improve the litter problem.

These include:

Individuals driving with uncovered trash loads can be fined $25.

Under the ordinance, vehicles must be covered except for those carrying heavy material that cannot blow off with wind movement.

If trash is thrown from a vehicle, the owner of the vehicle will be held responsible if the driver cannot be identified.

Any contractor or private individual who engages in a building project must discard trash and debris into a dumpster during the duration of the building project and properly transport and empty the container to a landfill before the trash and debris are visible to a person walking by the dumpster.

Any contractor or builder must transport and discard trash and debris within three business days of the completion of the project.