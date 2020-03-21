‘It is a very scary time’: Restaurants, employees, react to virus

“It is a little intimidating, but we are up for the challenge,” she continued. “We know a lot of our customers are not going to be happy with the decision we are making to go curbside only where they can’t actually place the order. They like that camaraderie with our employees. We are on a first-name basis with many of our regulars that come in daily or even twice a day.”

Arthur Paul’s Manager/Cook Duane Tarrant said dine-in is a big part of the restaurant's business -- about 80 percent.

“I understand. It is frustrating, but I do understand it has to be done,” he said.

Tarrant said the restaurant is operating on normal business hours but may adjust due to the take-out only format.

“I am hoping it will be a two-week situation,” he said. “I am also being realistic about it. I can see it going on for 30 days.”

“Of course, it makes things tight, it makes things very difficult when it is your only source of income,” Tarrant continued.

He noted this hasn’t happened before.

“It really seems unreal to me. It makes you think, ‘This is really going on,’” Tarrant said.