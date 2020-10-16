'It is a blessing to be a blessing': Local ministry giving out food

Sister Crystal Myers, the Young Woman’s Auxiliary state president of the Women’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina, spoke with her eldest sister, Brenda Myers-Williams, and cousin, Pastor Williams, about a vision of doing more for their community.
Previously, they held two COVID-19 testing sites at Macedonia Baptist Church. They were also able to give out fruit and vegetable boxes in July, thanks to the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina with President D.E. Greene Jr’s assistance. Myers serves under Greene on behalf of the convention.
Myers has always wanted to have an ongoing project to help with the Sprinkle Avenue community and surrounding areas where she grew up. On a frequent basis, some people don’t have transportation to get to other sites. Myers and her sister, Brenda, started computer searches, made several phone calls and looked into sources. Finally, it was last week, and the Lord answered their prayer.
They spoke to their pastors and formed “Operation Feed My Sheep II.” This is a partnership with three churches. Pastor Joseph Zimmerman Jr. and Macedonia Baptist Church, Pastor Hayes T, Gainey and the Good Shepherd Community Ministries, and Pastor V. Dozier Williams and the New Mission In Christ Baptist Church joined together to serve the community.
These boxes consists of meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables. The churches have also added masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.
The first free giveaway was last Thursday and will continue for the next five weeks, which will continue on every Thursday through Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. sharp. The giveaway will be held at Good Shepherd Community Ministries Church, located at 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.
They ask that everyone please be obedient and receive one box per family. They want to make sure that everyone receives a blessing through the boxes that the Lord has provided.
Myers said, “It is a blessing to be a blessing.”
For additional information, call 803-682-6505, 803-707-9504 or 803-614-5658.
