'It feels like waiting for Christmas Day': Samaritan House reopening is set for final day in Aug.

The homeless shelter known as the Samaritan House closed its doors on Middleton Street in 2016. Four years later, it is set to reopen with the same mission of helping the less fortunate.

“It feels like waiting for Christmas Day, like a child when they’re anticipating Christmas Day. It feels like going through the Christmas season process. Folks have been so generous to us until it will all come together on Aug 31,” Samaritan House Board of Directors Chairwoman Brenda Jamerson said.

The operation closed its doors after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cut funding for transitional homeless housing programs.

After forming a board of directors, the board members began fundraising efforts with the goal of reopening the shelter in 2020.

“It’s been a labor of love from February 2019 to this point,” Jamerson said.

The shelter doors are to open on Aug. 31 following a press conference at 10 a.m.

Jamerson said there is still work to be done, but all final preparations are expected to be completed this month.