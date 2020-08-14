'It feels like waiting for Christmas Day': Samaritan House reopening is set for final day in Aug.

The homeless shelter known as the Samaritan House closed its doors on Middleton Street in 2016. Four years later, it is set to reopen with the same mission of helping the less fortunate.
“It feels like waiting for Christmas Day, like a child when they’re anticipating Christmas Day. It feels like going through the Christmas season process. Folks have been so generous to us until it will all come together on Aug 31,” Samaritan House Board of Directors Chairwoman Brenda Jamerson said.
The operation closed its doors after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cut funding for transitional homeless housing programs.
After forming a board of directors, the board members began fundraising efforts with the goal of reopening the shelter in 2020.
“It’s been a labor of love from February 2019 to this point,” Jamerson said.
The shelter doors are to open on Aug. 31 following a press conference at 10 a.m.
Jamerson said there is still work to be done, but all final preparations are expected to be completed this month.
“We are repainting everything inside the facility. We are refurbishing all of the beds and mattresses and bedding, all of that. We have put in a new kitchen and a new laundry room. Those are some of the major things you can see that we have done, other than air conditioning. We had to put in a whole new air-conditioning system,” Jamerson said.
The non-profit organization has been able to achieve its goals in large part by donations from individuals and organizations.
Jamerson said while the organization has received enough assistance to open the Samaritan House doors, donations are still needed to maintain operations.
“As a non-profit, one of the things we constantly have to do is fundraise and ask for funds. We are still in need of funds because one thing we don’t want to do, we don’t want to open and then because of lack of funds then shut down,” Jamerson said.
“We are appreciative of any contributions, no matter how small from any entities in the community. We are very appreciative of any pantry items because we are going to serve them three meals a day,” Jamerson said.
Jamerson said a representative is at the building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to accept any donations.
The Samaritan House will focus not only on providing shelter but also helping to improve the lives of its occupants.
“It is a homeless shelter for men, women or families who may have children. We’re providing them with temporary housing and services,” Jamerson said.
Jamerson said the organization has partnered with numerous agencies to meet the needs of occupants.
“We want to be more than just a shelter who just takes you in for a couple of months and then turns you back out. We want to also be able to help you with whatever needs you may have, to help you stabilize your life,” Jamerson said.
“We want them to become productive citizens, so we’re going to be working with various agencies, as well as churches and organizations to help provide them with skills to make them productive citizens,” Jamerson said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
