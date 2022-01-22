‘It could have been a whole lot worse’; T&D Region gets little snow, ice

Orangeburg didn’t get much snow, but 5-year-old Aubrei Robinson and 2-year old Alaina Hampton were excited to see a little on Saturday morning.

The two had never seen snow and were eager to get out and play in it.

“It is fun to play with,” Robinson said as she busily tried to make a snowball from the snow-ice mixture that managed to stick.

Robinson did not have much to say about her plans for the newly formed snowball.

She only had one intention: 'Throw it!"

The T&D Region received about .05 inches of ice and about half an inch of snow, NWS Meteorologist Emily Carpenter said.

“That is pretty lucky,” Carpenter said. Some areas along the coast received a quarter of an inch of ice.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities saw about 40 customers without power at the height of the storm. Power was restored in relatively quick order.

Edisto Electric Cooperative in Orangeburg County reported about 377 customers were without power Saturday morning. Dominion Energy reported one customer without power in Orangeburg County early Saturday.

Local reports of freezing rain started coming into the National Weather Service at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. The precipitation began transitioning to snow early Saturday.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley was breathing a sigh of relief Saturday morning.

“It could have been a whole lot worse,” Staley said. “We knew we were right on that line this week on whether it would be bad or not. We appreciate everyone being prepared for the storm and being cautious. We also appreciate everyone staying off the roads.”

Staley said there was a report of a collision on the Interstate 26 and Interstate 95 bridge due to icing Friday night.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported one collision in The T&D Region on Friday night. It occurred on Old State Road in Calhoun County at 8:15 p.m.

Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said some roads were “slushy” heading from St. Matthews to Stump Hole, especially some of the bridges and overpasses of S.C. 267 and Old River Road.

All roads in the county were passable, though.

There were no reports of power outages or damages.

Bamberg County officials could not be reached on Saturday by press time.

The temperature at midnight Saturday in Orangeburg was 31 and would drop to about 28 degrees by morning.

Temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s Saturday, helping to keep the frozen precipitation on trees and on the ground through the morning.

Melting ice and snow could cause black ice to form on local roads as temperatures drop again. Black ice is a thin coating of ice on roads that can often be hard to see.

While the T&D Region primarily saw ice, other areas of the state saw more of the white stuff.

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport saw two inches of snow, which broke a five-year snow drought for that area.

The Lowcountry around the Charleston area experienced ice accumulations and some power outages as a result.

Looking ahead, Sunday morning's low in Orangeburg is forecast to be around 20, making it the coldest so far this winter season.

Temperatures were forecast to moderate for the remainder of the week, rising to the lower 50s, with lows in the 30s.

Another shot of cold air will move in Wednesday, dropping high temperatures back in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

No wintry precipitation is forecast for the week.

The pattern is expected to change for the month of February, with temperatures expected to be above normal with rainfall below normal.

