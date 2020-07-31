Isaias rain may begin Sunday

Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain to The T&D Region, but it’s still too early to forecast the details of the storm’s impact.
"There is some potential for heavy rainfall Sunday night through early Tuesday in the forecast area, but it is too early to determine amounts or exact timing, and the highest amounts would be well east of the area," the National Weather Service said in a statement Friday afternoon.
"Portions of the forecast area that have received above-normal rainfall recently would be most vulnerable to additional heavy rain,” it said.
The latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service indicates the most significant impact of the storm will remain offshore.
"The wind and tornado threats across the forecast area would be low given the current track," the NWS said. "Isaias is forecast to continue tracking north along the eastern seaboard on Wednesday."
"At this time, there remains uncertainty regarding the timing, track, and intensity of Hurricane Isaias," the NWS states. "We will continue to closely monitor this system’s evolution over the next couple of days."
The Orangeburg area's forecast for Sunday night is calling for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s forecast is calling for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Should The T&D Region receive any tropical storm-force winds, the most likely time of wind arrival would be Monday morning at 8 a.m. The wind could last throughout the day, according to the NHC.
There is about a 10% to 20% chance of Orangeburg County and Bamberg County seeing tropical storm-force winds between 39 miles per hour and 57 mph.
The far western portion of Orangeburg County and the Sandy Run area in Calhoun County have a 5% to 10% chance of receiving tropical storm-force winds.
At the storm’s current track, The T&D Region is not forecast to receive any winds over 58 mph or hurricane-force winds.
The western part of The T&D Region could see between 1 inch to 2 inches of rain while the far eastern portion could see between 2 inches to 4 inches, based on the Friday afternoon track.
The heaviest rains and winds, which would occur on Monday, would most likely be felt in the far eastern end of T&D Region, according to forecasts.
"We are monitoring the storm throughout the weekend," Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said, noting through Friday afternoon the department was operating on a normal level.
As the storm approaches, Chojnacki said individuals should have a weather alert radio with battery backup and make sure they leave the radio on to receive alerts.
Individuals are also encouraged to download the South Carolina Emergency Management Division app at www.scemd.org. The app allows individuals to take pictures of any possible damage and to forward the pictures and information to emergency officials.
The storm is forecast to be a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph when it nears the South Carolina coast, according to the NHC. The storm could make landfall between Ocean Island Beach, North Carolina and Holden Beach, North Carolina, according to Friday afternoon’s forecast.
Residents should review their personal safety plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state, according to the SCEMD.
Recommendations include:
• Be sure your emergency supplies kit has enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three days. Include a weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, chargers, toiletries, change of clothes, blankets or sleeping bag, rain gear and appropriate footwear. Also include copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies.
• Prepare your home for tropical storm conditions by making sure gutters are cleaned, storm drains are clear and any lawn furniture can be secured.
• Keep your cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
• Gather pet supplies and put them in an easily-accessible container.
• Stay tuned to local media for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, as well as state and local emergency management officials.
