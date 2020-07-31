Isaias rain may begin Sunday

Should The T&D Region receive any tropical storm-force winds, the most likely time of wind arrival would be Monday morning at 8 a.m. The wind could last throughout the day, according to the NHC.

There is about a 10% to 20% chance of Orangeburg County and Bamberg County seeing tropical storm-force winds between 39 miles per hour and 57 mph.

The far western portion of Orangeburg County and the Sandy Run area in Calhoun County have a 5% to 10% chance of receiving tropical storm-force winds.

At the storm’s current track, The T&D Region is not forecast to receive any winds over 58 mph or hurricane-force winds.

The western part of The T&D Region could see between 1 inch to 2 inches of rain while the far eastern portion could see between 2 inches to 4 inches, based on the Friday afternoon track.

The heaviest rains and winds, which would occur on Monday, would most likely be felt in the far eastern end of T&D Region, according to forecasts.

"We are monitoring the storm throughout the weekend," Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said, noting through Friday afternoon the department was operating on a normal level.